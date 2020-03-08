Zaheer Khan Gives Young Cricketers a Run for their Money as He grabs a Stunning One Handed Catch During Road Safety World Series 2020 India vs West Indies (Watch Video)

Zaheer Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others had gathered for a cause at the Wankhede Stadium and played against West Indies. There were many highlights of the game as the fans couldn’t keep calm as the Master Blaster walked out to bat and broke into the chants of Sachin Sachin. But here was another highlight which proved that age is just a number for Zaheer Khan. The former Indian pacer grabbed a stunning one-handed catch which could give an upcoming cricketer a run for their money. The former Indian pacer dismissed Richardo Powell and thus proved handy for the side. Road Safety World Series 2020: Virender Sehwag Inspires India Legends to Seven-Wicket Win Over West Indies Legends.

Munaf Patel was handling the bowling duties and the incident took place in the 17th over of the game. Powell attempted a flick shot which went to the deep square-leg. Zaheer Khan got that one and the video of the catch went viral on social media. No sooner the catch was taken even the fans at the Wankhede Stadium went berserk and applauded the former Indian cricketer for the splendid effort. Check it out below:

What a catch by true legend zaheer Khan. Impressive.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/UjyNHY980m — Sagar Shah (@Sagarvshah26875) March 7, 2020

During the match, Zaheer Khan snapped a couple of wickets. Talking about the game, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar posted 74 and 36 runs as the Indian team chased a total of 150 runs. India won the game by seven wickets and stared off the series on a positive note. The next match of the series will be held today between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.