After facing a brutal defeat in the two-match Test series, hosts Zimbabwe national cricket team will be facing South Africa national cricket team in T20Is next, in the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025. The ZIM vs SA 1st T20I 2025 will be played on Monday, July 14, starting at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Zimbabwe vs South Africa first match of the T20I Tri-series is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Match 1: How To Watch ZIM vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Zimbabwe cricket team are playing under the captaincy of the veteran stalwart Sikandar Raza. South Africa cricket team will be up under the 36-year-old Rassie van der Dussen. With big names like Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch in the team, the Proteas men are obviously the favorites. To date, Zimbabwe have not won a single T20I against South Africa. SA have won five, and one ended in no result. So, the ZIM vs SA 1st T20I 2025 is a golden opportunity for Zimbabwe to rewrite history. Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Tri-Series Against South Africa and New Zealand Announced; Sikandar Raza Named Captain.

ZIM vs SA 1st T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Corbin Bosch (SA), Ryan Burl (ZIM)

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi (SA), Gerald Coetzee (SA), Kwena Maphaka (SA)

ZIM vs SA 1st T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Lungi Ngidi (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

ZIM vs SA 1st T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Corbin Bosch (SA), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Gerald Coetzee (SA), Kwena Maphaka (SA)

