Zimbabwe Suspend All Forms of Cricket in the Country With Immediate Effect Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Zimbabwe Cricket announced on March 18, 2020 (Wednesday) that they have decided to suspend all forms of cricket in the country to stop the rapid growth of the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier Cricket South Africa also announced that all cricket-related activity has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19. Various sporting competitions around the world have been postponed or cancelled in the wake of the epidemic as authorities try and take every possible precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus. Cricket South Africa Terminates All Forms of Cricket in the Country.

Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement that all forms of cricket in the country have been suspended with immediate effect. ‘Following the measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the wake of the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic that has been declared a national disaster, @ZimCricketv has with immediate effect suspended all forms of cricket in the country’ read the tweet posted by the cricketing board.

SUSPENDED: Following the measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the wake of the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic that has been declared a national disaster, @ZimCricketv has with immediate effect suspended all forms of cricket in the country #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0R5z5gI3lZ — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) March 18, 2020

Before this announcement, Zimbabwe were scheduled to take on Ireland in a six-match series in Bulawayo next month. But the board announced on Monday that the series has been postponed due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Zimbabwe were also set to host Derbyshire County Cricket Club and Durham Cricket for a pre-season tour but it was also cut short due to the Coronavirus outbreak.