Zimbabwe would go up against Bangladesh in the first of the three ODI series, starting on Friday, July 16. The match would be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Bangladesh convincingly won the only Test match of the tour so far by 220 runs. That win would definitely be a big confidence-booster for them. This series gains significance all the more keeping in mind the fact that it is a part of the ICC Super League and favourable results would impact both these side's qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. ICC Confirms New Point System, Details for Next World Test Championship 2021-23

Bangladesh find themselves in the second spot in the ICC Super League standings while Zimbabwe are bottom-placed with just 10 points. After a disappointing Test match, they would want to start afresh and hope that they are able to outplay Bangladesh, who are clear favourites heading into this match.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the ODI series in the country.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can, however, catch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI on the FanCode app. The match will be available live on the FanCode app as well as on the website and fans need to buy a match pass to get the live action. ICC TV will also provide the live streaming and fans need to register on the website to watch the game.

