Dutee Chand Birthday Special: Major Achievements of India’s Ace Sprinter As She Turns 24

Dutee Chand (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is Dutee Chand's birthday as she turns 24. Dutee was born on February 03, 1996, in Jajpur, Odisha. She was born to a family of weavers who toiled hard to survive yet Dutee made it big early in her life. The sprinter is known to train barefoot before getting her hands on a sports scholarship at a government school in Bhubaneswar. In 2012, Dutee clocked 11.8 seconds in the 100 meters event to became a national champion in the under-18 category. Olympic Sprinter Dutee Chand Stars in New PETA India Ad.

A year later, in 2013, Dutee became the first Indian to make it to the global athletics 100meters final, when she qualified for the final in the World Youth Championships. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, the sprinter became the third Indian woman to participate in the Women's 100metres. Meanwhile, here's a look at some major achievements of Dutee as she celebrates her 24th birthday.

Dutee won a bronze medal at Asian Athletics Championships in Pune in 2013.

In 2014, she won two gold medals at Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Taiwan. One in 200m and second in 4x400 m relay.

In Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in 2016, she won a bronze medal in 60m.

In 2017, she won bronze medals in Asian Athletics Championships in 100m and 4x100m relay.

She won two silver medals in 2018 Asian Games. One in 100m and other in 200m.

In 2019 at the Asian Athletics Championships in Qatar, She won a bronze medal in 200m.

In 2019 at XXX Summer Universiade, she won a gold medal in 100m, first Indian woman to do so.

In 2019, Dutee Chand broke the national record in 100m sprint heats at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi. She won her heat with a time of 11.22 seconds.

Dutee will be looking to make it to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The qualification mark for the 100m event has been set at 11.15 seconds. She is set to take part in the first edition of Khelo India University Games which will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 01.