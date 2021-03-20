Manchester City’s aim to win a quartet of trophies will be tested once again when they face Everton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. On course to win the league, Pep Guardiola’s side have conformed progress to the last 8 in the Champions League and have a League Cup final awaiting them against Tottenham Hotspur. Pep Guardiola’s side have just a minor blip against Manchester United in three months of football and their staggering consistency makes them one of the most feared teams of Europe. Opponents Everton will feel confident playing at home and their 5-4 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the last rounds certainly has been the game of the tournament so far. Cristiano Ronaldo Named Serie A Player of the Year for Second Successive Time.

Jordan Pickford, Robin Olsen, Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and James Rodriguez have all been ruled out for Everton with injuries. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will line up in a two man forward line with Gylfi Sigurdsson as the playmaker behind them. Allan will play in front of the defence as a sweeper with Tom Davies and Andre Gomes having the license to venture forward.

Manchester City have a strong squad featuring some of the best players on the planet. Pep Guardiola may opt for rotation, bringing in the likes of Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres in the starting eleven. Kevin de Bruyne would likely start on the right of a midfield three with Rodri at the base. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is also in fray to get a rare start ahead of the talismanic Ederson.

When is Everton vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Quarterfinal Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Everton vs Manchester City quarterfinal in FA Cup 2020-21 will be played at Goodison Park on March 20, 2021 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Everton vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Everton vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Everton vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Quarterfinal Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Everton vs Manchester City for its online fans in India. Cup games are always tricky but Manchester City’s current form should see them progress to the semis of the FA Cup.

