First ever Winter Games Commence at Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir

Winter Games (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kishtwar, February 24: The first ever Winter Games in Kishtwar district of J&K organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council commenced at village Singhpora Sunday.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Mohd Hanieef Malik, inaugurated the event with flagging off events of cross country race and snow sledging.

The event will include activities like snow sledging, snow man making and cross country of 10 km.

About 40 participants took part in snow sledging on the snow plateau near Singhpora and Malikpoora villages of Chattroo and 48 athletes took part in 10 km cross country on Sunday whereas over 50 participants will be taking part in snow man making competition on Monday.

The winter games in Kishtwar are seen as an activity which canA result in the creation of new era of opportunities in business and tourism.

The events are likely attract the sports person from and outside of the state to choose Kishtwar as the winter sports destination.