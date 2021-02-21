The Milan Derby is the biggest game in Italian football and this time it has some added significance with both the clubs – AC Milan and Inter Milan locked in thrilling title race. Inter Milan currently lead the Serie A with 50 points from 22 games. Just a point off them are second placed AC Milan which makes this game a virtual six pointer. With Juventus faltering badly in the title race, the two sides will believe it is down to them to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. AC Milan clearly are the side that has struggled in the last decade or so in comparison to Inter Milan but it is good to see the Italian giant returning to its peak prowess.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a central figure in this contest, having represented both these clubs in the past. The talismanic Swedish striker was embroiled in fiery battle with Romelu Lukaku when the two sides last met and was subsequently sent off. Franck Kessie and Sandro Tonali in midfield will keep things ticking with playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu given the license to take several positions in the attacking third.

For Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have come up with the goods in attack with some brilliant interchange and passing play. Nicolo Barella is one of the most influential attacking midfielders in Europe at the moment and his presence will certainly give the Nerazzurri an edge. Christian Eriksen has played himself into the starting eleven off late and should get a spot in the midfield.

When is AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on February 21, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of AC Milan vs Inter Milan match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. It is the first meaningful Milan derby in the Italian Serie A for close to a decade now there is a high chance that the two teams will cancel each other out at the end of ninety minutes.

