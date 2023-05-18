Liverpool, May 18 (AP) Ahead of an expected summer rebuild, Liverpool has confirmed that four high-profile players will depart at the end of the season.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave when contracts expire this summer, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

“The quartet will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, having helped the Reds lift a host of the game's biggest honours during their spells at Anfield,” Liverpool said.

Jurgen Klopp's team has endured a disappointing campaign after coming close to winning a quadruple of trophies last year.

With only two games left of the season, Liverpool needs Manchester United or Newcastle to slip up if it is to secure qualification for the Champions League. It sits one point off the top four, having played a game more than the two teams above it.

Klopp is widely expected to strengthen in midfield and room will be created by the exits of Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Liverpool manager has overhauled his attack, with Sadio Mane leaving last summer and Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gapko all coming in.

Firmino has endured an injury-disrupted season and has usually been on the bench even when fit.

Firmino, Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain were all part of the Liverpool squad that won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title 2020.

“All four players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made,” Liverpool said. (AP)

