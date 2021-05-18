Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours are dominating the speculation market and amid it Juventus unveiled their new kit for 2021-22 season with CR7 featuring in it. Juventus unveiled their new kit through a video in which Ronaldo featured as well. Apart from men’s team, club’s women’s team stars also unveiled the new kit. Reportedly, Juventus will wear the new kit for the the time this week (June 19) when they take on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia 2020-21 final. Cristiano Ronaldo Removes Cars From his Garage in Turin Amid Transfer Rumours, is CR7 Set to Leave Juventus? (Watch Video).

Recently we saw a video in which Ronaldo’s cars were transported from his garage in Turing and it indicated that the Portuguese footballer is likely to leave Juventus. But here he was spotted unveiling Juventus’ new jersey.

Check Out Juventus’ New Home Kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

And Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Talking about the Juventus’ new home kit, it sees the return of classic solid stripes and is pretty simple. As per Juventus, the new home kit is recycled material. “Made with PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled materials that places sustainability at the centre of innovation,” read an official statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).