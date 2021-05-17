If a video is to be believed star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had his cars removed from garage of his Turin home amid his transfer rumours. There have been various reports which suggest that Ronaldo could leave Juventus this summer. And now a video of his cars being removed from the garage has further fulled the rumours. The video was uploaded by Italian website Per Sempre Calcio and it showed Ronaldo’s cars being loaded in a truck. Cristiano Ronaldo Equalises With Lionel Messi! Star Footballers Have Now Netted 29 League Goals Each This Season.

Reports claimed that Rodo Cargo, a well-known transport company based in Lisbon, has been assigned the task of moving Ronaldo’s cars from his home in Turin. The transportation of cars is being connected with Ronaldo’s transfer this summer and it could be an early indication that indeed CR7 is leaving Juventus.

Here’s the Video

ECCO IL VIDEO ESCLUSIVO: #Ronaldo assiste mentre le sue 7 macchine vengono caricate da una famosa ditta di traslochi portoghesi. Nel cuore della notte: come nel cuore della notte arrivarono 3 anni fa a Torino, precedendolo. pic.twitter.com/j3qeitNtPV — Persemprecalcio (@persemprecalcio) May 17, 2021

Ronaldo has been linked to make a move to Lisbon after his mother Dolores Aveiro already said she will ‘try to convince’ the 36-year-old to return to his homeland. However, footballer’s agent Jorge Mendes indicated that won’t be the case.

