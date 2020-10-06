The football world was shocked on summer transfer deadline day (October 5) for a very different reason as reports emerged that Arsenal have let go of their mascot Gunneraurus, who has been with the club for the past 27 years. It was understood that with fans not allowed to attend matches amid the current circumstances, the mascot’s services were no longer needed by the north London club. Thomas Partey Transfer News Latest Update: Arsenal Sign Midfielder From Atletico Madrid After Activating Buyout Clause.

However, it looks like, despite several reports, there is a possibility that Gunneraurus might be able to continue in his matchday and community roles as a GoFundMe page for Jerry Quy, who has played the much-loved dinosaur mascot since 1993, a few years before Arsene Wenger’s arrival at the club has been set up by Gunners fan George Allen.

‘Gunnersaurus has been the Arsenal club mascot for 27 years. He's a club icon and we cannot let him become extinct. Played by lifelong fan Jerry Quy, it would be a terrible shame to lose him.’ A statement read on the page. The goal of the page is to raise £70,000 and until now a total amount of £10,212 has been donated by 727 different donors. It was understood that the mascot’s annual salary was around £80,000.

‘The mascot league is the only one we've consistently been on top of, let's keep our all time top scorer on top. Let's keep him going for another 65,000,000 years. Lets raise some money to keep Gunnersaurus going. Please give generously!’ the statement on the page read further.

Several fans and former Arsenal players expressed their disappointment over the news of the chub letting Gunnersauras go. The sacking of the mascot was amid the staff reduction by the Gunners during COVID-19 pandemic which also saw Arsenal make 55 roles within the club redundant due to the financial ramifications of the current circumstances.

