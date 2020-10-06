Arsenal have signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid before the transfer deadline on Monday. Partey, 27, completed the move after Arsenal triggered his 50 million Euros buy-out clause. The Ghanian midfielder will join the Gunners at the end of the international break on October 17. Partey was always Arsenal’s top-most priority alongside Houssem Aouar of Lyon. Arsenal had already seen two of their bids for Partey rejected by Atletico earlier this summer with the La Luga club refusing to accept anything below his buy-out clause. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Transfer News Update: Bayern Munich Sign Former PSG Striker On Contract Until June 2021.

The club in a statement announced that Parety has signed a contract, which keeps him at Arsenal until 2025. Arsenal were compelled to pay Partey’s buy-out fee after Lyon refused to sell Aouar for anything below 60 million Euros With time running away, Mikel Arteta quickly convinced the board to activate the buy-out clause and sign the player. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Atalanta Youngster Amad Traore Set To Sign With Red Devils.

Arsenal submitted the fee to La Liga, which is the rule in Spain. Under the La Liga regulations, all players in the league must have a buyout clause and teams willing to activate that clause must first inform the league and also submit the money before informing the club. “La Liga informed Atletico Madrid at 23:28 that representatives from Arsenal arrived at the footballing body’s headquarters looking to meet Thomas Partey’s release clause,” a statement on Atletico's website read on Monday evening.

“Thus, the player has unilaterally ended his work contract that he had signed with the club through to 30 June 2023.” Partey will be a great addition for Arteta, who has already guided Arsenal to titles in less than a year and has shown remarkable progress at the club with Arsenal winning two of their three matches in the new Premier League season. Partey is the second new signing at the club this summer.

