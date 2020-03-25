Ashley Young, Stranded in Italy, Offers Tips to Survive Coronavirus Lockdown, Says ‘Treat Everybody As if They Are Infected With Virus’

Ashley Young (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England and former Manchester United full-back took to social media to advise people and offer some tips on staying safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic outbreak across the globe. Young, who joined Italian side Inter Milan from United this January, outlined a long list of measures ranging from how to stay safe while buying groceries in the supermarket to treating family members with caution. Italy is one of the hardest-hit countries with close to 7000 people dead due to COVID1-19 while 70, 000 more have been diagnosed with the pandemic. There are also many high-profile people confirmed to have contracted the virus with 13 of the Serie A footballers, including Juventus Duo Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi. Cristiano Ronaldo, Agent Jorge Mendes Donate 1 Million Euros to Fund ICU for Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Crisis in Portugal.

Young, 34, listed how supermarket can be one of the riskiest places for the spread of the virus “Im currently living in Italy, the epicentre of the virus,” wrote the England international. He then goes on to list a long list of how to protect oneself from getting diagnosed with the virus. “It really is time to do your bit to help tackle this awful global crisis we are in!” he added. COVID-19 Outbreak: Lionel Messi Donates 1 Million Euros to Barcelona Hospital.

Ashley Young Gives Coronavirus Survival Tips from Italy

Realistically a supermarket is now your main risk at spreading this virus and even catching it. Speaking with family and friends at home it sounds like going to get food is just crazy. Remember, lockdown means lockdown! — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

Time to Tackle This Awful Global Crisis

Please read the following and share this if you haven’t already, it really is time to do your bit to help tackle this awful global crisis we are in! — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

Do Not Breathe while Staring Towards Other Stranger

‼ If you have to get in the lift only get in with 1 more person, 2 people per lift at one time. And stand on opposite sides of the lift and face the wall - don’t breathe outwards towards that stranger. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

“Remember, lockdown means lockdown! In Italy going to the supermarket is surprisingly calm... no fights over food, no stripped shelves and most certainly no abusing staff members for limiting food or any reason at all! And in almost every case it’s usually just one person shopping for a household!”

Use a Face Mask & Scarf to Keep Nose and Mouth Covered

‼ Use a face mask or scarf to keep you nose and mouth covered. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

Always Keep Distance to the Till

‼ Don’t unpack your shopping right on top of somebody else’s, make a gap between theirs and yours so none of your shopping touches theirs. Here we can’t put our groceries on the belt until the person in front has finished paying. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

Just Stay Safe

‼ Most importantly, just stay safe! This is what we are doing here, it’s not an overreaction, it’s staying safe. And just remember others should be looking at you in this way as well. It’s not horrible, it’s a way of keeping your distance to ultimately help save lives. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

Young moved to Italy earlier this January in search for more regular football and perhaps increasing his chances of winning some trophies overseas. The 34-year-old, who has played in both the flanks, played five league games for Antonio Conte’s side and contributed with a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, Serie A 2019-20 has been suspended in Italy until April in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.