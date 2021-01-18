Ronald Koeman missed out on lifting his first title as Barcelona boss on Sunday as Athletic Bilbao stunned the Catalan Giants in the Spanish Super Cup 2021 finals to lift the title. The contest was even for most of the game, but the Athletic club held their nerve in the extra time and got over the line. The drama on the field was intensified when Lionel Messi received a red card for the first time in his Barcelona career in the closing stages of extra time. The Argentine talisman was sent off for striking in the 90th minute. The episode proved to be crucial as Bilbao netted the winner in the extra time. Lionel Messi Will Remain at Barcelona if a Suitable Offer Is Made, Says Presidential Candidate Joan Laporta.

Earlier in the game, Antoine Griezmann looked in full song as he netted the first goal of the game in the 40th minute. However, Bilbao made a comeback soon as Oscar De Marcos scored the equalizer just before the first half. The contest remaining tight in the second half but Ronald Koeman’s men seem to have got the upper hand as Griezmann registered a brace in the 77th minute. That strike did look like a winner, but Asier Villalibre levelled the scores with a brilliant strike in the final minute.

Watch Goal Video Highlights!!

The game was eventually advanced to the final minute where Inaki Williams found the nets as Athletic Bilbao defeated Barca to lift the illustrious title. The triumph brought a third Supercopa title for the Athletic side and their first silverware since they claimed the same trophy in 2015 with a 5-1 aggregate win over Barca.

