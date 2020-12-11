ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC are all set to take on each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21. Indian Super League has witnessed an amazing performance from the ATK Mohun Bagan so far as they have won three games so far and lost one. Whereas, Hyderabad FC has played three games so far in the Indian Super League. The team has only won a single game and two of them ended with a draw. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the key players from both teams that could play a vital role in your Dream11 team. ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs HFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Roy Krishna

Now this man from ATK Mohun Bagan is a sure shot name that needs to be your Dream11 team. Having scored four goals in four games so far in the tournament, the forward could continue with his form. Thus Roy Krishna is a must-pick for your team.

David Williams

David Williams had signed a year-long contract with ATK Mohun Bagan. The Australian International might have not scored a single goal this season but has made 25 passes from the 71 minutes spent on the field. He too is a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

Aridane Santana

With two goals from three games, Aridane has a pass accuracy of 63.23 per cent. Having spent approximately 264 minutes on the field, he has made 68 passes and 100 touches whch is quite a decent stat.

Joao Victor

With a passing accuracy of 75 per cent, this mid-fielder from Hyderabad FC has spent 270 minutes on the field from three games. With nine clearances and four blocks, Victor has performed eight tackles.

Jayesh Rane

With a passing accuracy of about 75 per cent, Jayesh Rane is quite an amazing mid-filter when it comes to creating chances for strikers. He has made four blocks so far and has about 16 passes in each of these games.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and it would be interesting to see how the two teams battle it out for a win in this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).