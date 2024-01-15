Atletico Madrid's Argentinian international striker Angel Correa and his family were robbed at gunpoint in their home on Saturday night, according to Spain's 'Cadena Cope' radio station. Four masked gunmen burst into the house and threatened the striker and his family at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the report. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Hits 'Idol' Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUUU' Celebration After Scoring Against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final (Watch Video).

The radio network reported that the robbers "demanded all of the jewels and cash that was available in the house," before leaving. The report added that "there was no personal damage suffered," and the player informed the police of the robbery after the thieves had left, with an investigation now under way.

Correa returned to Spain from Saudi Arabia on Thursday after playing in Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup semifinal, which his side lost 4-3 to Real Madrid. The forward is not the first high-profile Spain-based footballer to be robbed in recent times, with Sergio Ramos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Isco all suffering similar ordeals in recent years.

