Barcelona Announce 18-Man Squad for La Liga 2019–20 Clash Against Real Betis

Barcelona (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

FC Barcelona will travel to Seville for their latest clash in La Liga 2019-20 as they gear up to face Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin. The reigning Spanish champions have announced their 18-man squad which will face Betis on Sunday (February 9, 2020) and due to the ongoing injury crisis at the club, a lot of players from the B team have been included in the side. This will also be Quique Setien’s first match against his former club as he managed the Seville club from 2017 to 2019. Pep Guardiola Tells Lionel Messi to Stay at Barcelona Despite Manchester City Links.

With Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out till almost the end of the season, some players from the youth team have got a call-up for this match. Gerard Pique is set to miss this match due to suspension, hence Ronald Araujo has been included in the team and Inaki Pena replaces the injured Neto as the back-up goalkeeper. 17-year-old Ansu Fati has played almost every game under Quique Setien and after brilliant performances in the past few games, he has also got a place in the team that will travel to Betis. Manchester City’s Tweet Linking Barcelona Forward Sparks Speculations.

Barcelona Squad

The #BetisBarça Squad 1. ter Stegen 2. N. Semedo 4. I. Rakitic 5. Sergio 8. Arthur 10. Messi 15. Lenglet 17. Griezmann 18. Jordi Alba 20. S. Roberto 21. F. de Jong 22. Vidal 23. Umtiti 24. Junior 26. Iñaki Peña 28. Riqui Puig 31. Ansu Fati 33. R. Araujo#ForçaBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 9, 2020

Arturo Vidal is also back in the squad after missing the past few games due to an injury. This is an important match for the Blaugranas as they look to keep the pressure on current La Liga leaders Real Madrid who will play before them. Barcelona are second in the points table three points behind the Los Blancos.