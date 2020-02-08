Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Pep Guardiola Tells Argentine to Stay at Barcelona Despite Manchester City Links

Lionel Messi of Barcelona (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Things are not all-right at FC Barcelona as after a recent feud between Lionel Messi and Sporting Director Eric Abidal a lot of speculations have emerged about the Argentine possibly leaving the Spanish club once the current campaign ends. According to a clause in Messi’s current contract, he could walk away for free at the end of the season and reigning English champions Manchester City look like the favourites if the Argentine is to leave the club. But the current city boss Pep Guardiola has urged the Barcelona captain to stay at the club despite the recent rumours. Manchester City’s Tweet Linking Barcelona Forward Sparks Speculations.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was involved in a row with Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal after the Frenchman accused the players of not working hard under former manager Ernesto Valverde. To which Messi responded by telling Abidal to take responsibility for Valverde’s dismissal and warned him against tarnishing the reputation of the entire squad by an Instagram post. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: From Juventus to Manchester City, Barcelona Superstar Could Join These Clubs Next Season.

With Messi free to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, Manchester City have emerged as the favourites to sign the Argentine. Pep Guardiola has responded to this situation and his answer was certainly not what City fans would have liked to hear. ‘My wish for Lionel Messi is to stay and continue at Barcelona’ The Catalan said. ‘I think he's going to finish his career there.’ added the City manager.

Lionel Messi had previously played under Guardiola during the Catalan’s time at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012. The duo won 14 titles in their four years together which included three La Liga and two Champions League titles. During Pep Guardiola’s time, Barcelona also became the only team to win six trophies in a single season.