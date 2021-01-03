Barcelona is all set to travel to Huesca for the La Liga 2020-21 match. A while ago, the Catalan Giants shared the 22-member squad on social media. One major name who is missing from the squad is Samuel Umtiti who is down with stomach illness. The official account of Barcelona had posted an update about Umtiti missing out on the match. The team had had a disappointing outing in the last match of 2020 as their game against Eibar ended up with a 1-1 draw. Huesca on the other hand spots at the bottom of the table. Lionel Messi Nets an Amazing Goal During Barcelona Practice Session, Fires Warning to Huesca (Watch Video).

The hosts have been bothered with yet another concern as Borja Garcia is ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus. Pablo Maffeo, Antonio Valera and former Barcelona man Sandro Ramirez have already been missing out on the game. Talking about Barcelona, they will be heaving a sigh of relief as they have the services of Lionel Messi as he has been included in the squad. We all remember him as Messi was way too disappointed with the team's performance as he watched the game from sidelines.

Now let's have a look at the predicted line-up for both teams below:

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Messi, Pedri; Braithwaite

Huesca (4-2-3-1): Fernández; López, Puldo, Siovas, Gaitán; Mosquera, Rico; Ferreiro, Seoane, Ontiveros; Okazaki

Both teams are expected to have a line up of 4-2-3-1. Barcelona would be looking to win this game so that they gain momentum on the points table.

