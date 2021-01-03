Lionel Messi might have had a forgettable 2020 but he is surely looking to have everything behind and have a new beginning. Now ahead of their La Liga 2020-21 match against Huesca, the Argentine netted an amazing goal in the practice session. The official account of Barcelona shared the video of the same on social media. They also shared a few snaps of the team’s practice session. Both Messi and Barcelona had a very difficult time in the year 2020. Messi had almost left Barcelona last year and was about to join Manchester City. Messi had almost gotten into a legal battle with his club. Lionel Messi Posts a Super Adorable Snap With Antonela Roccuzzo & Kids, Wishes Fans a Happy 2021.

There were many occasions when the six-time Ballon d'Or winner when had slammed Barcelona in public. It all started off with Messi slamming Barcelona board for blaming the players for the ouster of Ernesto Valverde. Messi spoke about this on social media and slammed the sporting director Eric Abidal who during an interview had said that the players were unhappy with Valverde There were numerous occasions when Messi had slammed Barcelona. Now let's have a look at the video of Messi's goal.

The match between Huesca and Barcelona will begin at 1.30 am IST on Monday. Stay tuned to this space as we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match in the next few hours.

