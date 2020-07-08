After winning their last match against Villareal, Barcelona is back and will lock horns against Espanyol at the Camp Nou. Amid the rumours of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona, the team has announced 23 member squad for the upcoming game. The Catalan Giants will miss out on the services of Frankie de Jong and Samuel Umtiti as they had picked up an injury a few days back during the practice session of Barcelona. For a few days now, there has been a buzz that Lionel Messi would be quitting the club after his contract expires in 2021. Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The team will look to extend their winning streak and stay in the hunt for their 10th La Liga title. The Catalan Giants who stand on number two of the La Liga 2019-20 points table has 73 points in their kitty. A win here would ensure that they would seal the gap between them and Real Madrid who has 77 points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the 23-member squad by Barcelona.

Squad List 1 ter Stegen 2 N. Semedo 3 Piqué 4 I. Rakitic 5 Sergio 8 Arthur 9 Suárez 10 Messi 13 Neto 15 Lenglet 17 Griezmann 18 Jordi Alba 19 Braithwaite 20 S. Roberto 22 Vidal 26 Iñaki Peña 28 Riqui Puig 30 Collado 31 Ansu Fati 33 R Araujo 35 Morer 42 Monchu 43 J Cuenca — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

Talking about the injury concerns of the hosts, there haven't been any fresh injury concerns for the team as of now. Sebastien Corchia who was injured for Espanyol has also made a comeback into the squad and will they will be looking to stun the hosts.

