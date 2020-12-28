The Premier League 2020-21 clash between Everton and Manchester City, which was scheduled to take place on December 28, 2020 (Monday) at Goodison Park has been postponed after an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Manchester club. The new date for the fixture is not yet been announced but is likely to be played only in the New Year. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Argentine Star Hints he is Not Leaving Barcelona for PSG or Manchester City.

Manchester City in an official statement stated that 'the security of the bubble is compromised' and there is a possibility that 'the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.'

'Manchester City FC can confirm that this evening’s Premier League fixture at Everton has been postponed. After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day,' Manchester City said in an official statement.

See Statement

The club further added that all the members who tested positive for the virus 'will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.' In addition, the first-team training ground at City Football Academy will also be closed for an indeterminate period.

Both teams were chasing Liverpool, who are currently at the top of the Premier League after Jurgen Klopp's team dropped two points at home against Sam Allardyce's West Brom. City's Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two members of staff tested positive for COVID-19 on December 25.

