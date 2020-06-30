Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: It is the clash of the titans in the Spanish La Liga as Atletico Madrid come visiting to the Camp Nou to take on Barcelona. The Catalonians have looked rusty and short of confidence in the last few weeks resulting in them relinquishing the top of the table to arch rivals Real Madrid. With two points separating the two teams at the top, everything is not lost for Barcelona yet. A win against third placed Atletico Madrid could start a revival of sorts and bring some breathing space for under fire manager Quique Setien. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Alvaro Morata and Other Players to Watch Out in BAR vs ATL Football Match.

Frenkie De Jong and Ousmane Dembele are out with long term injuries and apart from the duo, the rest of the squad is fit and raring to go. Arthur who will be on his way to Juventus soon could start for the hosts tonight. Giving him company in the middle will be Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal. Lionel Messi has shown signs of being burnt out in the last few games but the mercurial skipper is needed more than ever to revive the fortunes of his team. Luis Suarez got a brace against Celta Vigo and starts tonight.

Skipper Koke is suspended for Atletico Madrid but the problem do not end there for manager Diego Simeone who will also be without the services of Felipe, Mario Hermoso and Sime Vrsaljko owing to injuries. Diego Costa and Joao Felix make up for an unconventional pair upfront while Hector Herrera and Thomas Partey play as the sweepers in a double pivot.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match in La Liga 2019-20 will be played atCamp Nou on June 30, 2020 (Tuesday). The clash has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups For BAR vs ATL at Camp Nou.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

There is no official broadcaster for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence, fans will be unable to catch the live action of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid on their TV screens.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Match in La Liga 2019-20 can be streamed online on the official Facebook page of La Liga. So fans can tune into La Liga FB page to catch the action live. Barcelona may have a number of problems at the moment but they always find a way to beat Atletico Madrid. The trend should continue tonight as well with Lionel Messi playing a crucial role.

