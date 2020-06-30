Atletico Madrid will make a trip to Barcelona for La Liga 2019-20 match as the. The contest between the two teams at the Camp Nou is expected to be a mouth-watering one as Barcelona just needs a couple of points to equal themselves with Real Madrid who is sitting at the top of the table with 71 points. Whereas the Catalan Giants is placed on number two with 69 points. Atletico Madrid sits on number three with 58 points. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the predicted line-ups for the game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Lionel Messi Ignores Instructions by Barcelona Assistant Coach Eder Sarabia During La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Celta Vigo (Watch Video).

So there are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts and Quique Setiens even doused the rumours of a rift in the dressing room while speaking about the video where Lionel Messi was seen ignoring the assistant coach Eder Sarabia. Sergio Busquets makes a comeback into the squad. Sergio Roberto came back to the training session but is unlikely to play.

Whereas with the visitors, they do have a lot of problems with the squad. Captain Koke's yellow card added to the woes of the team. Sime Vrsaljko, Felipe and Mario Hermoso won't be playing due to injury concerns. Atletico Madrid enters the game, winning their last match against Alaves by 2-1. Now, let's have a look at the predicted line-up for both sides.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Gimenez, Savic Lodi; Correa, Partey, Herrera, Saul; Felix, Costa

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Barcelona is likely to go with 4-3-3 line-up whereas Atletico Madrid will be playing with 4-4-2 combination. The match will be held at 1.30 am IST. Do stay tuned to our page for getting more updates about the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).