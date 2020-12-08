Barcelona will host Juventus in their final group stage match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 with both sides seeking a win. Barcelona have won each of the five matches they have played in Group G while Juventus’ only defeat in the group came in the 0-2 loss to Barcelona at home in October. Both have also already confirmed their place in the round of 16 stage of the UCL and will want to end the group stage with a win. Ahead of the Barcelona vs Juventus, UCL 2020-21 match take a look at 6 things to know for the match. BAR vs JUV UCL 2020-21 Dream11 Team: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Juventus are, however, unbeaten in their last 10 matches and haven’t lost since the defeat to Barcelona. The Spanish giants are unscathed in the Champions League but lie ninth in La Liga points table after winning just four of their 10 matches in the league. They come into the Juventus clash after a shock 0-1 defeat to Cadiz in the weekend. Meanwhile, take a look at six things to know for the BAR vs JUV Champions League Group G match. Barcelona vs Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Resume Rivalry, Could It Be For the Final Time?

Barcelona vs Juventus UCL 2020-21 Head-to-Head (H2H)

Barcelona and Juventus have faced each other 10 times in UEFA Champions League (UCL) history and Barcelona lead the H2H records with four wins while Juventus have won twice and four matches have ended in draws.

Barcelona vs Juventus UCL 2020-21 Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored nine times in his last 10 matches, will be the key player for Juventus along with Alvaro Morata, who is the leading goalscorer in the Champions League with six goals. Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong will be the key players for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo (Messi vs CR7)

Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 35 times across all club competitions in their careers and Messi lead their rivalry H2H records with 16 wins while Ronaldo have won 10 matches. Messi has played with Barcelona while Ronaldo has played with Manchester United and Real Madrid while facing Messi. This is the first time Ronaldo will face Messi in Juventus colours. The Argentina star has also scored 22 goals while Ronaldo has managed only six goals and none of them have come in the Champions League.

Barcelona vs Juventus UCL 2020-21 Venue and Timings

Barcelona vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match will be held at Camp Nou on December 9, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The match will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Juventus UCL 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Barcelona vs Juventus Group G UCL match will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports channels. Sony Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to live telecast the clash. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match for fans in India.

Barcelona vs Juventus UCL 2020-21 Likely Playing XIs

Barcelona Predicted Playing XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi; Antoine Griezmann.

Juventus Predicted Playing XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo.

