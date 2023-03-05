Barcelona are back in action to resume their pursuit of the LaLiga title as they maintain a healthy lead over rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. They are coming out of a confidence boosting victory over the Los Blancos in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. Despite missing some of the prominent names in the squad, Barcelona showed solidarity in defence as well as going forward and weathered the potent Real Madrid attacks skillfully. Although they suffered a shock defeat to relegation threatened Almeria in the last game of the LaLiga, their confidence will be rejuvenated again, and they will enter this game with refreshed enthusiasm. Valencia, meanwhile, are having their worst season in recent history as they sit at the 19th position in the league table with seven defeats since LaLiga resumed after the World Cup break. After the sacking of coach Genarro Gattuso, they secured a win against Real Sociedad and saw a glimpse of hope to get back to winning ways. Yet, this match at Camp Nou will be a very difficult challenge for Valencia. Vinicius Jr Floors Frenkie de Jong! Watch Brazil Star Use WWE-Like Move on Dutch Midfielder During Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semifinal (See Video).

Gabriel Paulista and Jose Gaya, two key players of Valencia will miss the game due to injury. Nico Gonzalez, who is a loanee for Barcelona cannot play against his parent club due to a clause in the contract. Barcelona, on the other hand, will be missing four very important in Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Gavi. Gavi is suspended. Manager Xavi is suspended too and will not be on the touchline.

When is Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will be hosting Valencia in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, March 5. The game will begin at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Camp Nou, Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe Becomes All-Time Top Scorer of PSG; Leads the Parisians to a 4–2 Victory Against Nantes in Ligue 1 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. However, the Barcelona vs Valencia match will not be broadcasted live on Sports18 SD due to other commitments of the broadcasters.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. So, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Barcelona and Valencia you can tune into the JioCinema app and website. Valencia do not have the quality to pass the Barcelona test with the hosts likely to claim a victory and moving firmly ahead in the title race.

