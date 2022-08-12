Barcelona might have made rapid strides in the summer transfer market but as things stand, they are not ready to head into the La Liga season, which gets underway on August 14. The Catalan club made five signings this summer and extended the contracts of two players but have not been able to register any of them with La Liga with no space remaining in their salary limit. Premier League and EFL Matches To Allow Water Breaks Amid Soaring Summer Temperatures in England

According to Football Espana, none of Barcelona's signings have been registered. For that to happen, it has been suggested that they sell off 24.5% of Barca Studios to GDA Luma for a sum of about €100m. And that will help them in getting their newly recruited players alongside the two whose contracts have been extended--to be registered with La Liga. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have not announced the deal yet while Diario AS have claimed that it has been done.

Barcelona have also not had any salary reductions for club captains Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique. Barcelona might even end up losing Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, two of their new signings for free if they fail to register them before Saturday.

