Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all set to lock horns against each other in the UCL 2021-22 at the Allianz Arena. The match is said to be quite a special one for Bayern Munich as the last time the two teams met each other, the Catalan suffered from a massive 8-2 defeat. The wounds still remain afresh for all fans and ahead of this game, the fans took to social media and posted funny memes trolling Barcelona. The last time the two teams met each other, was when Lionel Messi was in the squad. UEFA Champions League: Here Is How Barcelona Can Qualify For UCL 2021-22 Round Of 16.

The Group E points table is at an interesting juncture right now. This encounter is a do-or-die match as they face a risk of being ousted from the European Championship. Barcelona is currently placed on number two of the Group E points table with Bayern Munich leading the Group. Barcelona will have to win this match or if Benfica fails to beat Dynamo Kyiv in the Group E match. For now, let's have a look at the memes by fans.

Tweets:

Levandowski quand il va envoyer le Barça en Europa sous les yeux de Messi la semaine prochaine pic.twitter.com/oIYrUGZg5S — Saliminho 🇧🇷☠️ (@mnrvplus) November 29, 2021

Here's how Barcelona can win

Unless we make a big post for #Bayern this is the only way #Barca can win😂😂💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7nCeathaLQ — Free Blax💙🌎 (@denameis) December 8, 2021

Another one

*Bayern beats Barcelona : 8 - 0 And then *Dynamo Kiev beats Benfinca : 1 - 0 Muller & teammates when they see Benfica's coach : pic.twitter.com/Bz7M43z7Ti — Trig (@Kharlerh) December 7, 2021

Last one

Barca when Bayern put 10 past them but Benfica lost to Dynamo Kyiv.pic.twitter.com/dNG1MvP5BL — Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) December 8, 2021

What are your thoughts about the match? Do leave your comments below. The match will be held at 1.30 am IST. Do stay tuned in to this space for more updates on the match.

