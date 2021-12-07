Barcelona have had an underwhelming campaign so far and the season could hit a new low on Tuesday as the Catalan giants travel to Germany to take on heavyweights Bayern Munich. There is a real possibility that the Spanish outfit might be knocked out of the Champions League from the group stages for the first time in nearly two decades if the result goes against them in the final 2021-22 UCL group-stage game. Juanmi’s Goal Gives Xavi’s Barcelona a Reality Check as Real Betis Register 1-0 Win in La Liga 2021-22.

Barcelona are in a transitional period under the new manager and former player Xavi, who has taken charge of four games until now. The initial stages of the Xavi-era have been inconsistent with the team still getting used to the new methods while struggling with multiple injuries. However, despite these obstacles, the Catalan giants travel to Munich with hopes of sealing qualification to the round of 16 and here is what they must do to ensure their passage.

How Can Barcelona Qualify For UCL 2021-22 Round of 16?

Win Against Bayern Munich: This is a straightforward equation for Barcelona, win in Munich and book their place in the UCL 2021-22 round of 16 as three points will see them keep their lead over Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica Fail To Win Against Dynamo Kyiv: Another scenario where Barcelona can qualify for the next round is if Benfica fails to beat Dynamo Kyiv. A draw or a defeat for the Portuguese outfit will send the Catalans through irrespective of the result of their match against Bayern Munich.

However, if Barcelona draw their game against Bayern Munich and Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv, the Portuguese side will progress to the next round due to their superior head-to-head record against the Catalans.

It will be a tough task for Barcelona against Bayern Munich as their record against the German champions is underwhelming. In the lost two competitive meetings between the teams, the Spanish side have suffered huge defeats conceding a total of 11 goals while scoring only twice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).