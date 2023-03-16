Manchester United have a 4-1 lead in their Round of 16 tie against Real Betis and it will take a catastrophe of immense proportion for them to not progress to the next round. The home side will be charged up for the game as they were decent in the first leg at Old Trafford and the scoreline did not do justice to the brand of attacking football they played. Their form in Spanish La Liga has been poor of late and they head into the contest on the back of a three-game winless run. Manchester United, on the other hand, have been largely good this campaign but off late have dropped points in the league. Winning the Europa League is a priority for the team and Erik Ten Hag will put out a strong team. Real Betis versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv from 11:15 pm IST. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Makes Comeback to Sweden Squad for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers at Age 41.

Juan Cruz and Luiz Felipe miss out for Real Betis while Nabil Fekir is out for the entirety of the season. Claudio Bravo starts in goal and he will have Victor Ruiz and German Pezzella in front of him in the backline. Borja Iglesias had a quiet outing the last time the sides met but he will be hoping for better service this time around.

Alejandro Garnacho and Antony miss out for Manchester United due to injuries and we could see Jadon Sancho line up on the right wing. Casemiro and Fred form the midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes the ever-present force as the playmaker. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be hoping to get a game in defence.

When is Real Betis vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Betis will lock horns with Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League 2022-23 round of 16 match on Thursday, March 16. The game will begin at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports Ten 3/HD and Sony Sports Ten 4/HD to watch the live telecast of the Real Betis vs Manchester United match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the Real Betis vs Manchester United match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The game should see goals but Manchester United are too good a side to not win a game.

