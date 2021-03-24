Portugal is all set to lock horns with Azerbaijan in the World Cup 2022 Qualifier match. Cristiano Ronaldo has already joined the squad and now Bruno Fernandes has made it to the team. Portugal is placed in Group A alongside Luxembourg, Ireland and Serbia. The match will be held at the Juventus Stadium on Thursday night due to the COVID-19 protocols. Ahead of the game, the team of Portugal has called a 26-member squad for the match. Liverpool's Rui Patricio has been missing out from the squad due to a concussion. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal National Team Ahead of World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Andre Gomes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo and William Carvalho have also been excluded. Meanwhile talking about the Azerbaijan squad, Tamkin Khalilzade, Rahil Mammadov have been away from the squad due to COVID-19. Maxim Medvedev will lead the team and their manager has called a 24-member squad for the game against Portugal. Now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Bruno Fernandes which were posted by him on social media pages.

Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10)

Another one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10)

A few more snaps posted by Portugal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portugal (@portugal)

The last four encounters of team Azerbaijan has ended up in a draw. Thus the team would look to make a comeback and win the fixture. The match will be held at 1.30 am

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).