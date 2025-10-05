La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid are on cloud nine with two massive wins in their last two matches. They started with a 5-2 victory in the Madrid Derby and followed it up with a 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League. Next up for Diego Simeone’s men is an away tie versus Celta Vigo, wherein they will now want to push on and give their title credentials renewed optimism. Their opponents, Celta Vigo, are struggling in the relegation zone and have not tasted victory in their last five matches. Celta Vigo versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. La Liga 2025–26: Vinicius Junior’s Brace Leads Real Madrid to 3–1 Win Over Villarreal (Watch Goal Video Highlights) .

Sergio Carreira is out injured; meanwhile, Javie Rueda is a doubt for this clash. Javier Rodriguez Galiano, Carl Starfelt and Jailson will make up the back three for the hosts with Ionuț Radu in goal. Hugo Alvarez and Marcos Alonso will be the attacking wingbacks and midfield responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Fran Beltran and Ilaix Moriba. Iago Aspas, Borja Iglesias, and Willot Swedberg are set to feature in the final third.

Julian Alvarez has been in excellent form for Atletico Madrid and his striker partnership with Alexander Sorloth gives them an edge in attack. Pablo Barrios and Conor Gallagher will be the two box-to-box midfielders. Giuliano Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori will use their energy and creativity to drive the team forward from the wide areas. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Real Madrid Reclaims Top Spot, Barcelona Pushed Down To Second Place.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Date Monday, October 6 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atletico Madrid will square off against Celta Vigo in La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, October 6. The Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Mallorca will struggle to break down Atletico Madrid and the visitors should secure an easy win here.

