Chelsea (CHE) will take on defending champions Liverpool (LIV) on matchday 2 of the English Premier League. CHE vs LIV clash will be played at the Stamford Bridge on September 20, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams won their opening game of the season and will be looking to extend their winning run. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Chelsea vs Liverpool clash in EPL 2020-21, can scroll down below. Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Says ‘Need to Keep Mentality That Helped Us Win English Premier League’.

Liverpool has an eccentric opening game against Leeds United but eventually walked away with all three points courtesy of a late penalty from Mo Salah, who also scored his first hat-trick of the season. Meanwhile, Chelsea, were completely dominant against Brighton in their first game of the season, winning 3-1 with defenders James Reece and Kurt Zouma getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) must be your keeper for this game.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Andrew Robertson (LIV), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) and Reece James (CHE) must be the players in your defence.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Mason Mount (CHE), Ross Barkley (CHE), Fabinho (LIV), Gini Wijnaldum (LIV) and Sadio Mane (LIV) must be the players in your midfield.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE) and Mo Salah (LIV) must be your forwards.

Mo Salah (LIV) can be picked as the captain of your team while Mason Mount (CHE) can be named as the vice-captain.

