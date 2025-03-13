Chelsea will be hoping to progress to the last eight of the UEFA Conference League when it takes on Copenhagen in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. The Blues have climbed to the third spot in the English Premier League with back-to-back wins in domestic football and another victory in Europe for Enzo Maresca’s team should give them a lot of confidence. They did well in Denmark and were unlucky not to score more goals. For opponents Copenhagen, the game will be a test of their nerves as they can ill afford to concede early here. Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25: Reece James and Enzo Fernandez Score as The Blues Secure Win Over Danish Club.

Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, and Marc Guiu are unavailable for Chelsea due to injuries while Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended. Shumaira Mheuka is set to lead the attack with Cole Palmer in his traditional no 10 role. Christopher Nkunku and Tyrique George will be deployed on the wings. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will form the double pivot in attack.

Copenhagen will conduct a late fitness test for Thomas Delaney, who is ill. Marcos Lopez is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards. Andreas Cornelius, Lukas Lerager, and Oliver Hojer miss out due to injuries. Amin Chiakha will lead the attack while Viktor Claesson and Elias Achouri should provide him support as the attacking midfielders. Gabriel Pereira has a key role to play as he looks to keep things tidy at the back.

When is Chelsea vs Copenhagen UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea lock horns with Danish club Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 on Friday, March 14. The Chelsea vs Copenhagen match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Marc Guiu Misses an Open Goal During Chelsea vs Servette UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 Playoff, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Copenhagen UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the Chelsea vs Copenhagen live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 5 TV channels. For, Chelsea vs Copenhagen UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Copenhagen UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Copenhagen live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio TV will also provide online viewing options for Europa Conference League matches. Expect a quality game of football with Chelsea claiming another 2-1 win.

