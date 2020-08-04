Dalian, August 4: Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho scored as reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande beat Shenzhen FC 3-1 in the third round of the 2020 Chinese Super League here on Tuesday.

Guangzhou went ahead in the 27th minute when winger Wei Shihao drove home a rebound off Shenzhen goalkeeper Guo Wei, reports Xinhua news agency.

Eleven minutes later, veteran defender Zhang Linpeng made it 2-0 with a header from a corner. John Uzuegbunam pulled one back for Shenzhen early in the second half when he headed in a cross from the left flank.But Paulinho wrapped up the win for Fabio Cannavaro's side when Guo failed to hold a shot from Wei, and the Brazilian easily tapped home in the 81st minute, shortly after he had a goal disallowed for offside.

Meanwhile, Chelsea footballer Pedro Rodriguez on Tuesday revealed he underwent successful surgery after suffering a shoulder injury during the FA Cup final.

Pedro landed awkwardly on his shoulder during the match and had to be substituted. Chelsea went on to lose the final against Arsenal, who captured their 14th FA Cup title at the Wembley Stadium.

Pedro uploaded a photo on his Instagram handle, with his right hand supported by a sling and his post read: "The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you for all your support."

