Odion Ighalo Transfer News: Nigerian Striker Close to Extending Manchester United Stay Says Agent

Odion Ighalo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On-loan striker Odion Ighalo might be set to extend his stay with the record English champions as the striker's agent said that the two parties are close to a salary agreement. In recent weeks, it is being reported that the Ex-Nigeria international set to return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua after his initial contract expires at the end of this month. But things are looking bright for Manchester United as the striker might be available for them once the season restarts. Odion Ighalo Transfer News: Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gives Update on Striker’s Future.

Manchester United are very much keen on extending the 30-year-old’s contract but it believed that his parent club wants him back ahead of the start of the new Chinese Super League season. Even the Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that he hopes that Odion Ighalo stays at the club. Odion Ighalo Transfer News Update: Ex-Nigeria International Set for China Return After Talks of Loan Extension With Manchester United Stall.

Premier League is expected to resume the 2019-20 season by mid-June and by the recent comments of the striker’s agent it looks like the 30-year-old might see out the remainder of the campaign with the record champions.

‘On the one hand, the Super Eagle feels very good in Manchester with which it is very close to a salary agreement. Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well.’ Said Ighalo’s agent Ladi Salami to FootMercato. ‘On the other hand, in view of the latest regulations in force in the Middle Empire, it is almost impossible to offer such amounts.’ He added.

Solskjaer in a recent interview expressed his desire to keep the Niger9ian at the club. ‘It’s been a dream for him and hopefully, he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we’re just waiting to see’ said the United boss.

Ighalo arrived on deadline day in January and has been able to impress Manchester United faithful in the limited time. In three starts, the 30-year-old has scored four goals and it is reported that he is eager to continue playing at the Premier League side in the future as well.