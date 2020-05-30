Odion Ighalo Transfer News: Manchester United Negotiating To Extend Striker's Deal Until January 2021

Odion Ighalo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Odion Ighalo’s tenure at Manchester United is expected to come to an end in June as the Nigerian’s contract with the record English champions is set to expire this month. It was understood that the 30-year-old will be moving back to his parent club Shanghai Shenhua, who like to have him back for the new season, but as per recent reports, the Premier League side are confident of extending the striker's loan and keeping him at the club until the end of the year. Odion Ighalo Transfer News: Nigerian Striker Close to Extending Manchester United Stay Says Agent.

According to a report from Goal, Manchester United are continuing negotiations with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua over the Nigerians loan extension with hopes of keeping him at the club till January 2021. Odion Ighalo Transfer News: Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gives Update on Striker’s Future.

The former Super Eagle arrived at the club on the final day of the January transfer window in a deal that would keep him at the club until May 31 and was quick to impress the United faithful with his effort on the field, scoring four goals in his three starts.

With the 30-year-old’s contract expiring on Sunday, the Red Devils are negotiating with the Chinese club to let Ighalo complete the season. United had to pay a small fee for the initial loan deal and it is understood that Shanghai Shenhua will agree to a last-minute extension if another instalment is made.

In normal circumstances, the Nigerians deal until May 31, would typically have seen him complete the current campaign with Manchester United but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the footballing season has been pushed further than the scheduled date.

Due to the postponement, clubs have agreed to temporarily extend deals of players who normally would have been out of contract, to allow them to complete the season. And with the Premier League scheduled to resume of June 17, United are hoping to keep hold of the striker.