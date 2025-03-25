South American arch-rivals Argentina national football team will host the Brazil national football team in their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. The Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 26 from 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both the Argentina football team and Brazil football team are currently placed fine in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table. Argentina are leading the race with 28 points from 13 matches, while Brazil are third in the table with 21 points from as many matches. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

Argentina had edged past rivals Uruguay 1-0 in their last FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, despite being cut short to 10-men. Whereas the visitors Brazil hosted their last qualifier match, winning against Colombia 2-1, following a last moment goal from Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. Both sides managed to earn tough wins, being without their main stars Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior, both ruled out after injury.

Argentina vs Brazil Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match

The high-voltage, rich in history Brazil vs Argentina rivalry has always been one featuring multiple stars of both sides. The Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be no different, despite the absence of the biggest stars Lionel Messi and Neymar, the game will still be featuring the best-performing talents of European club football. While Argentina football team has a strong defense and midfield, featuring players like Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, and Mac Allister; Brazil football team features a world-class attack line, probably one of the best in the world, featuring Rodrygo; Raphinha, Savinho, and Vinicius Jr. Will Neymar Junior Play Tonight in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Santos Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Argentina National Football Team Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Martinez (GK); Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Paredes, Fernandez; Simeone, Almada, Alvarez

Brazil National Football Team Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Wesley (GK), Marquinhos, Murillo, Guilherme Arana; Andre, Joelinton, Rodrygo; Raphinha, Savinho, Vinicius Jr

