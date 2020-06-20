Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC have signed Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva from Suphanburi FC on a one-year deal with an option to extend for another year. Silva, who was in talks in Bengaluru FC since last year, completed the signing on June 20 (Saturday). Silva started his career with Brazilian side Madureira before moving to Thailand in 2010. He has played for Muangthong United and Suphanburi in Thailand and has also enjoyed stints in Mexico and China. ISL: Bengaluru FC Rope in Brazilian Striker Cleiton Silva.

"I've signed with Bengaluru FC because I want to be a champion and this is a club that is always after titles. I have that opportunity once again at BFC. I want to make the club and its fans happy,” the winger was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "I have been following the club for some time now, because we were in talks a while ago. And I liked what I saw. I am looking forward to making my way to Bengaluru and am excited to meet my new teammates, the fans and embrace the city.

Lesser-Known Facts About Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva was born on February 3, 1987, at São Geraldo da Piedade in the state of Minas Gerais in southeast Brazil

Silva started his career with Brazil club Madureira in 2008 after coming through the club’s academy

In 2010, Silva moved to Thailand and joined Thai League 1 club Osotsapa and scored 17 goals for them from 38 in two seasons

Silva’s career properly took off in 2012 when he joined another Thai League 1 side BEC Tero Sasana on a three-year deal

In his debut season at BEC Tero Sasana, Silva was the joint topscorer with 24 goals and won the Thai League 1 Golden Boot

He was awarded the Striker of the Year award 2013 in Thai League 1, also known as Thai Premier League

Silva’s most successful spell came at Muangthong United, whom he played for between 2014 and 2017

He won three titles at Muangthong United with all trophies coming in 2016-17 period. Silva was part of the Thai League 1 (2016), League Cup (2016) and the Thailand Champions Cup (2017)

Silva also won the Thailand Premier League golden boot for the second time in 2016

He is also a two-time winner of the Thailand Champions Cup having won the trophy for a second time with Chiangrai United in 2018

In 2016, Cleiton Silva became the first overseas footballer to score 100 or more goals in Thailand League 1

The 33-year-old Brazilian is the fourth foreign addition at Bengaluru FC after the club extended contracts of defender Juanan Gonzalez and midfielders Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu. He has so far scored in a career total of 151 goals in 235 career appearances, which includes successful spells in Thailand and China apart from seasons in Mexico and native Brazil as well.

Silva’s most impactful season came at Muangthong United where he netted 57 goals in 79 appearances and also guided the club three major trophies during his time there. Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat said that Silva’s signing was an important one for the club given his scoring record.

"Cleiton has a proven track record when it comes to scoring and this is an area we needed to strengthen on the squad. The goals aside, he even has an eye for a quality final pass and we're looking forward to working with him," he said.

