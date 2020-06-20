Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC on Saturday signed Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva on a one-year deal, with an option to extend for another year.

The 33-year-old versatile striker, who started his career with Brazilian side Madureira, moved to Thailand where he spent a better part of the decade playing for Muangthong United and Suphanburi, apart from his stints in Mexico and China.

"I've signed with Bengaluru FC because I want to be a champion and this is a club that is always after titles. I have that opportunity once again at BFC. I want to make the club and its fans happy," said Silva in an official statement.

"I have been following the club for some time now, because we were in talks a while ago. And I liked what I saw. I am looking forward to making my way to Bengaluru and am excited to meet my new teammates, the fans and embrace the city," he added.

Silva also became the club's first new foreign signing of the season after the Blues had handed extended deals to Juanan Gonzalez, Dimas Delgado, and Erik Paartalu.

"Cleiton has a proven track-record when it comes to scoring and this is an area we needed to strengthen on the squad. The goals aside, he even has an eye for a quality final pass and we're looking forward to working with him," said Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat.

Earlier, Silva had become the first foreign player to reach the 100-goal mark in Thailand and finished as a top scorer of the Thai League 1 for two seasons. (ANI)

