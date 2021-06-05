The Copa America 2021 matches in Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes could call of matches if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the city. Paes sounded quite unhappy about being consulted about conducting matches in Brazil. Eight Copa America games are to be conducted in the country. As one may recall, Colombia and Argentina were the joint hosts for the tournament. But Colombia was stripped off from being the host due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Argentina withdrew as the hosts for the COVID-19 situation in their country was at its peak. Copa America 2021: Brazil Set To Host 47th Edition Of International Tournament.

Peas sounded quite upset when he spoke to the reporters about the Copa America 2021 matches and revealed that he didn't even know when the matches are to be played. He also revealed that there could be changes if things get worse. “I don’t even know when the Copa America games are to be played in Rio and if the situation worsens before then and the decree changes, then it changes and that's that," he told the reporters.

According to Paes, it is inopportune to conduct matches at this time “We didn’t ask for the Copa America and if you ask my opinion I think a championship like this is a bit inopportune.” Brazil itself is fighting its own battle against COVID-19. Rio de Janeiro alone has seen more than 51,000 deaths from COVID-19 with almost 90,000 recorded cases. The matches will be played behind closed doors with no fans.

