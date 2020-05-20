Costa Rica Becomes First Latin American Country to Restart National Football League

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

San Jose, May 20: Costa Rica became the first Latin American country to restart its top national football league on Tuesday in a game played without fans and with substitutes sitting in the stands. Guadalupe secured a 1-0 home win over Limon in the first Liga FPD clash since the competition was suspended on March 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is difficult to play again. We feel heavy, but we're happy to return," said Arturo Campos, Guadalupe's goalscorer. The match was the first of six fixtures scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Central America nation. Every Player Should be Tested Before Football Restart, Says LMA Chief Richard Bevan.

The Liga FPD's 12 teams resumed training on May 15 under strict health protocols. Among the new rules are a ban on hugging when players celebrate goals and a requirement that substitutes watch games from spectator seats to comply with social distancing rules.