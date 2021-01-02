For a while now there has been a rumour if Cristiano Ronaldo has been engaged to his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. There have been contrasting reports if the two are engaged. Now, the tongues have started wagging once again as Georgina has flaunted her sparkling diamond ring in her recent post on social media. In the picture we see, the Georgina was seen wearing a white dress and looked heavenly. As she posed for a snap, her million-dollar sing became the talk of the town and was noticed immediately by the fans all around the world. Georgina Rodriguez Shares Romantic Picture With Cristiano Ronaldo As Family Welcomes New Year 2021 (See Pics).

The fans were left wondering if the two are engaged. There have been reports that the two have git engaged in a secret ceremony in Brazil away from the limelight. But Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro rubbished the rumours and said that the two are not engaged. However, the two are surely looking to get married sometime in future. Now, let's have a look at the snap below:

Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Sparkling Diamond Ring (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina, the two celebrated New Year's Eve at their home in Turin. The celebrations were muted but the family looked quite happy and decorated the house with white and golden balloons. Georgina had shared a romantic picture of herself with her Juventus star and had an adorable caption to it. "My destiny," read the caption of the snap. The picture went viral on social media.

