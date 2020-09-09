London, Sep 9: Cristiano Ronaldo made history in Portugal's 2-0 win over Sweden, as the legendary footballer became the first European to score 100 international goals with the first of his two goals in the UEFA Nations League.

The reigning champions on Tuesday visited Sweden with their captain Ronaldo back in the squad after the 35-year-old Juventus forward missed their opening Nations League match due to a toe problem three days earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

The veteran opened the score by firing a freekick before the break, then added a second by curling home from the edge of the penalty area in the 73rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First European Footballer to Net 100 International Goals, Achieves Milestone During Portugal vs Sweden Match in UEFA Nations League 2020–21 (Watch Video).

"I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now for the record (109)," said Ronaldo, who is only outscored by Iran's Ali Daei with 109 international goals. "It's step-by-step. I am not obsessed because I believe the records come in a natural way."

It's the second straight victory for Portugal as they had defeated Croatia 4-1 at home last Saturday. They will visit France in October for their third match in Group 3.

In Paris, France came from behind to repeat their triumph in the final of the 2018 World Cup, beating Croatia 4-2 despite the absence of striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, scoring the only goal in France's victory over Sweden last Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was separated from Didier Deschamps' squad right after receiving the result.

Dejan Lovren scored first for the visitors in the 18th minute, but Antoine Griezmann's close-range effort and Dominik Livakovic's own goal gave France the lead before the interval.

Josip Brekalo managed to score an equaliser in the 56th minute, but Dayot Upamecano's header and Olivier Giroud's penalty secured the win for the hosts.

Belgium swept Iceland 5-1 at home to lead Group 2 with two wins, and Denmark drew 0-0 with England as both teams failed to create good chances.

