Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news ever since he has caught hold of the coronavirus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was in Portugal when he got hold of the virus but now is back home. He blamed by the Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora by saying that CR7 could have violated the norms by travelling from Lisbon to Northern Italy. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has refuted the claim via an Instagram chat with the fans. He also thanked the fans for their constant support and is hoping to get back to training sooner. Ronaldo is currently in quarantine and his family lives on another floor. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Motivational Message From Quarantine Period After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Virus.

The fans shared the video of five-time Ballon d'Or winner on their fan pages. "My family lives on another floor of the house and we have no contacts. When you are well in your head you have no problems, I did not violate any health protocol," he said in the video on social media. A few hours ago, CR7 had shared a picture of himself beside the pool. He was last seen in action against France in the UEFA Nations League 2020. Check out the video below:

Another one

Cristiano Ronaldo could be missing out on the tie against Barcelona for the Champions League 2020-21. The fans are quite disappointed with CR7 having a possibility of missing out on the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).