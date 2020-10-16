Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently got tested positive for COVID-19 virus, shared a positive message on Instagram while sharing a picture of his chiselled body. The Juventus striker is currently spending quarantine time in Italy but still seems to be in a great frame of mind. "Don't let what you can't do stand in the way of what you can do," wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in Portuguese. Fans were nothing but enthralled after coming across the post as they flooded the comment section with praises. Several send the Portugal legend speedy-recovery messages while others backed him to make a sensational comeback. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID-19 Positive! Portuguese FA Breaks The News.

For the uninitiated, the Portugal captain was on national duty in the on-going UEFA Nations League 2020-21. However, the Portuguese FA on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) confirmed that Ronaldo has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and will have to leave the squad. The 35-year-old must have been agitated as he was in decent touch and would have been raring to guide Juventus and Portugal to victories. Nevertheless, fans were happy to find out that the legendary footballer is staying positive in the hard times. Without further ado, let's look at his latest post. Wil COVID-19 Positive Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Juventus vs Barcelona?

View Post:

As per Italy's quarantine protocols, Cristiano Ronaldo has to stay in the isolation period for ten days. With this, he is expected to miss the clash against Crotone on October 17 in the Serie A and Portugal's first encounter of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season against Dynamo Kyiv on October 19, 2020. Once CR7 completes quarantine and then tests negative, he will be allowed to get back in action. However, it will be interesting to see if Juventus management will straightaway play Ronaldo or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).