Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Matthijs de Ligt Run for His Money, Juventus Defender Admits of His Struggles to Keep Up With CR7

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) congratulates Juventus' Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt after de Ligt scored during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Fiorentina on February 2, 2020 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness and style of play can the best of players a run for their money. Rare are the times when the Portugal star has been unimpressive on the field. Even the younger generation of footballers have looked up to the Juventus star and have adored him for the kind of an effort he puts in. Now, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt admits that he struggles to keep up with his senior and sounded quite impressed with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The defender also went on to say that Ronaldo is a big example for the budding footballers. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Up Four Hours Early For Individual Practice at Juventus Training Center.

The 20-year-old defender who came to Juventus from Ajax said that he always watches Ronaldo and makes an attempt to improve himself. Ligt also mentioned that CR7 shows up a crazy amount of intensity even while training which makes you wonder if he is really a 35-year-old. De Ligt also spoke up about their goal-keeper Gianluigi Buffon who is known for being the best at his job. “Gigi could literally be my father ... he is 42. Can you imagine it? The point is that if you see him playing you would say he is 30. He is a top guy and always available with me. I’m learning a lot from him,” he explained.

Apart from the veterans, it is Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur who impressed de Ligt. All thanks to their technique. According to him, Bentancur has been underestimated and both the players have a bright future.