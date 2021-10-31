Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspurs in the 39th minute of the match in EPL 2021-22 match. Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford scored a goal each and led the team to a 3-0 win. Check video highlights below.

