Juventus will take on Benevento in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on March 21, 2021 (Sunday). Andrea Pirlo’s team will be aiming to record their fourth consecutive win in the league. Meanwhile, fan searching for Juventus vs Benevento, Serie A 2020-21, live streaming details can scroll down below. Juventus To Wear Special Jersey To Observe International Day Against Racial Discrimination 2021.

Juventus have endured an inconsistent season but seem to have found their form in the domestic league despite an underwhelming outcome in Europe. The Bianconeri still remain 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan but have a game in hand and with a win against relegation-threatened Benevento could get themselves back into the title race. Meanwhile, Benevento are four points above the drop zone and will be hoping to move further away from it. Cristiano Ronaldo Provides Reassurance to Juventus Fans Amid Difficult Footballing Season.

When is Juventus vs Benevento, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Benevento match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on March 21, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Benevento, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Benevento match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Benevento, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Benevento match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

